Mr Ibu’s family should learn privacy” Daniel Regha queries them for releasing sensitive information

Controversial media personality, Daniel Regha, has shared an intriguing detail about Mr. Ibu. He mentioned that Mr. Ibu’s family should have kept his medical situation private. Remember that just yesterday, the sad news emerged that Mr. Ibu had to have his leg amputated due to a severe health issue. A few weeks ago, his family had reached out for financial help to avoid this outcome. However, in a recent update, the family disclosed that, given the advanced state of the disease, amputation was the only way to save his life.

Daniel Regha expressed his belief that they shouldn’t have made this news public, especially so soon. He argued that living in a world with fragile privacy, sharing such personal information might do more harm than good. He acknowledged their need for assistance but stressed that those who didn’t support earlier might not provide genuine help now. Nevertheless, he extended his wishes for the family’s strength and a speedy recovery.

Daniel Regha also addressed the controversy surrounding Mohbad’s wife, who was accused of drugging her husband. He claimed that diverting attention to her rather than seeking the real culprit caused the case to lose its significance. He believed that people making unwarranted controversies distracted from the police’s investigation, turning the case into a mockery. Even after Mubad’s passing, he noted that the assault continued to go unpunished, blaming those who failed him both before and after his death.

Daniel Regha didn’t spare criticism for Naramaly and Samlary, who were granted bail despite a video showing them assaulting Mubad. He expressed disbelief at their release, even after they threatened to sue the police. He concluded by condemning the Nigerian police for consistently letting down the public, which he found sadly predictable.