Mr Ibu’s son and brother allegedly engage in messy fight over his properties, sustain injuries

According to reports online, one of the sons of late veteran actor, Mr Ibu and his brother reportedly clashed over his properties.

Blogger, Tosin Silverdam claimed that they had a physical altercation on Wednesday which left the son with injury. The report claimed that their alteration took place at Mr Ibu’s house over his property, which left bruises and bleeding on both parties.

This isn’t surprising, Recall that while the actor was battling for his life his family was fighting over his donation money. Reports claimed that his wife, Stella wanted to take over the donation money to fund her lavish lifestyle, and had used her account to get N1 million from the donation.