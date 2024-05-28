APPOINTMENT NOTICE:

MR. JAMES BANDA APPOINTED ERB BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHAIRPERSON

Minister of Energy, Honourable Peter Kapala, MP has appointed Mr. James Banda as Chairperson of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Board of Directors with effect from 6th May 2024. This follows the revocation of the appointment of Mr. Reynolds Bowa on 3rd May, 2024.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Banda, served as Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the ERB.

Mr. Banda, a former Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President, has served in the legal profession with a focus in Construction and Energy Law for over 25 years and holds both local and international acclaim.

He is the past President of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Lawyers Association and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Zambia Branch.

An Advocate of all the Superior Courts of Zambia, Mr. Banda is also a qualified Arbitrator and is Certified by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He also serves as a Commissioner of the Small Claims Court in Zambia.

By Order of the Board