Mr President Your Praise Singers and those surrounding you at STATE HOUSE are misleading you- Charles Chikoko Malembeka

#PILGRIM

ON POLITICS:

Dear Citizens, I know most of you are aware that I resigned from Active POLITICS.

I’m into Farming now and Goat rearing.

In a long time I have been watching all the Political happenings from a Distance.

But today, as a PILGRIM, as one of the Earth’s Guardian,I have this to say to Politicians especially Bally and the New Dawn members.

Your Exellency Mr President Hakainde Hichilema.

Kindly find your time out of your busy schedule to go through this article.

Mr President.

… I know very well Sir how people especially your Members are too too scared of you that they’ll pretend all is well even when they can see how bad things are.

… I know very well how your Supporters praise and sacrifice to support you even when they know you are missing it.

… I know very well how you have instilled fear in Citizens by lessening the works of the Police by using institutions like D.E.C and A.C.C.Citizens are now back in the Kaunda error where even just to own a Television Set was a crime. Now this is happening in a free economy today.

… I know very well how you are managing to make people fail to make any form of money by calling them Corrupt. All Zambians should have cheap houses, cheap cars and should just NOT have nice things but only you Mr President and Your Colleagues.

… Your Exellency, I know how today in Zambia you are dimmed to be the only Innocent and none Corrupt Man in the entire Country.

… Mr President, I know how you praise yourself as the Smartest Man in Zambia today. You are the only President that has done extremely well more than any other since Independence.

… I know how you have condemned, and still condemn your predecessor’s Government and how you call them thieves making your major Topic in almost all your Press Briefings.

Note: But Why am I writing this article?

1… Is to let you know that I’m a breed that calls a Spade a Spade.

2… I don’t choose who to advise and who Not to.

3… If former President E.C.L listened to articles like this one, he should have been President even today.

..I’m therefore giving you and your team a very small advise which you are free to take or ignore just like I did to E.C.L and his Boys bene Kaizar Zulu .

YOUR EXELLENCY:

…I’ve lost Elections with MMD before in 2011.

…I’ve lost Elections with Upnd before in 2015 and 2016.

…I’ve lost Elections with the PF in 2021.

I Know how Elections are lost.

I so far have enough Political knowledge on how to manage Power and also on how to lose it.

Your Exellency.

Your Praise Singers and those surrounding you at STATE HOUSE are misleading you.

Sir,No one remains on Top for ever. Power is always Temporal.

Even the late K.K,Sadam,Mugabe,Gaddafi plus many other Powerful Leaders on the Planet time came that they had to be out of Power.

You too Mr President will be out of Power some day.

Focus on the Economy and Citizens for now Mr President.

Citizens voted you to Govern them and NOT reminding them of the PF whom they [Citizens] removed from Power.

It is not you that removed the PF and E.C.L out of Power but the same people you keep telling them of PF. These people know PF far more than you do Mr President. They are the same people who Put P.F in Power and are the Same who removed it from Power.

Your Exellency, in case your people are Not telling you the truth.

You found a 25 kg of Mealie Meal at K140 and today it’s at K320.

You found a bag of Fertilizer at K250 and today it’s at K850.

You Found Petrol at K16 per litre and today it’s at K30 per litre twice the Price you found it in a Space of only 3 years. These are serious issues that you should be addressing each time you seat with your people.

Mr President.[BALLY]

In Case you are Not aware.

You have devided your own political Party into 2.

.. The New Dawn members and the Upnd members.

Of these two groups, the most important members are the Upnd members whom you have neglected.

They suffered for the Party and Your rise to being Republican President came through their endless efforts.

Most of these people you have brought close to yourself were Not there when you were being blocked by Jerabos on the Copper Belt coming out of the Radio Station through the Roof.

Bradford, Chellah Tukuta Photography,even just Clayson Hamasaka,he’s my brother but he was Not there on the ground during the Struggle. We all know what he was doing.



We are not saying that you should chase them NO! But remember those Branch,Ward,District,Constituency,Provincial and National Upnd members that fought for the Victory you have today.

Today,people will be lying to you if they tell you that Your Party Upnd is intact on the ground.

What is Intact is the A.C.C and D.E.C.



Your Exellency, get to your Secretariet or to State House and Adress all your Constituency Chairmen, District and Provincial Chairmen.

Hear them out. Listen to them, don’t threaten them. Just hear them freely then you’ll know what the ground is like.

Today, Your Exellency, your biggest Opposition is NOT Lungu and his PF.



Your Biggest Opposition are the Zambian Citizens you Promised Mealie Meal at K50,Fuel at K10,Dollar getting to K5 just after Swearing in.

Your Opposition are the Upnd members whom you are rejecting that they are on their own when they get into Problems today, Upnd members whom when you were arrested for 127 days stood by your side and never said that you were on your own but each time you were appearing they came to Court in numbers and gave Pressure to the Authorities. Some died along the way like Clance Zulu plus many others. These Upnd members gave Pressure to the Authorities that they were forced to have you out of Prison looking at the pressure they were receiving from these poor people.



Today, Your Ministers are seen in Dubais with their Families when these poor members that suffered for them are still terribly suffering.

Mr President, No one will ever do an open article like this because they fear Authorities. I don’t fear Authorities but i respect them. The God I worship he has Not put a Spirit of fear that’s why I’m free to advise anyone regardless their Political Status. I will always advise the Leaders each time they abandone their Citizens.

Finally:

I know very well that I’ll be insulted by some New Dawn members because they are eating at the expense of Upnd members.

People like Kabuswe who has been PF has continued eating even today as a New Dawn and NOT Upnd.

He has even abandoned the very same people that welcomed him to the Banquet.



Your Exellency…

Take this article as your own and find a way of bettering the Lives of Citizens and Upnd members. STOP threatening Your people and Citizens. All Zambians are Zambians regardless their Political Affiliations.



Habour No grudge and God will be happy with you. Vengeance is mine Says the Lord.

If I could, I would have told you direct but the fact that You are at STATE HOUSE and I leave in Kanyama,it’s not possible.

Aluta Continua!

By Charles Chikoko Malembeka the PILGRIM]