MR SLOW METHODICAL LISTENS TO ADVICE AFTER TWO YEARS- Fred M’membe

MR SLOW METHODICAL LISTENS TO ADVICE AFTER TWO YEARS

Mr Hakainde Hichilema is now talking about reviewing the monthly fuel price adjustments. How many articles have we written on this issue? He is very slow to think and react. It’s the same as China. How many articles did we write for him to go there?

And what is there to review? Just go back to the old system. Pride before a fall! Why was it changed in the first place? To prove that anything PF did was wrong? That’s the problem with his ego.

A quarterly review does not in anyway suggest subsidising, but simply adjusting the price to be cost-reflective after a reasonably long period rather than making monthly changes, which are so disruptive to business.

Mr Slow Methodical listens to advice after 24 months. This was the case with the China trip, and now the monthly fuel review.

Interestingly, why direct the newly sworn Permanent Secretary to review the monthly adjustment system? Where has the Minister of Energy been? Is he sleeping on duty or does he lack competence hence tasking the new Permanent Secretary?

What about ERB, does it mean they don’t think and could not see that the monthly reviews were disruptive to business? Who was the brainchild of this failed system? They should resign.

Citizens and businesses opposed this monthly review system from day one. The Minister, ERB, insisted they would not change it because they claimed it was the best system. Now that HH sees a problem with it, on moral grounds ERB and the Minister of Energy, who turned a deaf ear to numerous calls to change it, should resign.

How can we trust the same people who have caused such a mess for commuters, businesses, and citizens at large?

They are not fit to run the affairs of the country. Did it have to take more than two years for them to see that this was problematic?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party