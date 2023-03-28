MRS. AVET MULONGA HAMUWELE IS NEW NRFA BOARD CHAIRPERSON

NEW NATIONAL ROAD FUND AGENCY (NRFA) BOARD MEMBERS, APPOINTED

Pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the National Road Fund Act Number 13 of 2002, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE, MP, has appointed a new board for the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA).

The previous board was dissolved in October, 2022. Connected to this, the Minister has thanked the former board members for the service rendered to the nation and the road sector. He has affirmed that according to available information and contrary to suspicions by some quarters, the former board members did not engage in any financial misconduct.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has reiterated the Government’s best wishes in their future endeavors.

Those appointed to the new board are:

1) Mrs. Avet Mulonga Hamuwele CHAIRPERSON (member of the public);

2) Mr. Robert M. Malasha – Member (Rep. Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants);

3) Mr. Ismail Mulla – Member (Rep. Truckers Association of Zambia);

4) Ms. Nsandi Manza – Member (Rep. Ministry of Finance & National Planning);

5) Ms. Edna Kalaba – Member (Rep. Economics Association of Zambia);

6) Mr. Stephen Mbewe – Member (Rep. Ministry of Transport & Logistics);

7) Mr. Jeremiah Sande – Member (Rep. National Council for Construction);

😎 Ms. Jacqueline Cornhill Jhala – Member (Rep. Law Association of Zambia);

9) Mr. Francis Mundanya (Rep. Ministry of Infrastructure and Urban Development);

10) Ms. Agalasia Mary-Ann Chisenga – Member (Rep. Ministry of Justice);

11) Mr. Joseph Malisawa – Member (Rep. Zambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry); and,

12) Mr. Vincent Linyama – Member (Rep. Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport).

In a congratulatory message to the appointees, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has urged the new board to help build on what has been attained at the institution to ensure that systems for prioritization of value for money in financing and managing road sector funds and payment systems, are streamlined and strengthened.

The Minister has guided the new NRFA board to closely work with other institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), Road Development Agency RDA), Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), and the Department of Immigration to assess the state of operations at major borders and ascertain that integrated systems are promoted for the benefit of the travelling public and regional trade facilitation.

Furthermore, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has encouraged the board to work with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Department in the Ministry of Finance and National Planning to explore road sector financing models that will mitigate the dependency on the Treasury and elevate private sector participation in road infrastructure development.

The Minister has also has called for continuous training and re-training of toll managers and operators to ensure minimal delay and improved efficiency at toll-gates – existing and future ones.

He has tasked the new NRFA board to guide management in re-developing the organisations strategic plan in line with the Eight National Development Plan (8NDP) and the thrust of the New Dawn Government to develop through public-private-partnerships – that leave no one and no region behind.

Issued by:

Secretary to the Treasury

Ministry of Finance and National Planning