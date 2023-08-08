MSONI’S ASSERTIONS ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARE UNFOUNDED AND INACCURATE- UPND

MSONI’S ASSERTIONS ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ARE UNFOUNDED AND INACCURATE

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ruth Dante – Heaton

Position: Media Director

Cell: 0976503165/ 0975704808

Email: [email protected]

Lusaka (7.08.2023) The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to respond to APC president Nason Msoni’s recent remarks on President Hakainde Hichilema. While we appreciate different views in a democratic society, we believe it is vital to address and clarify some of the assertions stated.

Mr. Msoni’s claims on President Hichilema are unfounded and inaccurate. As evident by the investor confidence and diplomatic contacts and collaborations that have thrived under his rule, President Hichilema’s leadership has earned respect and admiration from leaders throughout the region and the global stage.

It is critical to recognize President Hichilema’s extraordinary accomplishments in his first two years in office.

The restructuring of the previous regime’s massive debt demonstrates his commitment to fiscal management and economic sustainability. This accomplishment has allowed money to be released and successfully channeled into critical ministries, paving way for impactful development programs.

Furthermore, President Hichilema’s effort to solving youth unemployment has paid off, with over 41,000 young people finding work in the health and education sectors during his presidency. The expansion of the Community Development Fund from K1.6 million to K28.3 million has fueled localized development projects around the country, improving the well-being and developing constituencies across the country.

President Hichilema’s investment in Zambia’s young and the nation’s growth is highlighted by the implementation of the free education policy from primary to secondary school. His leadership has also garnered investor confidence, rejuvenating the economy and rebuilding foreign trust that had previously been destroyed owing to breakdown in the rule of law and rampant corruption.

President Hichilema’s administration has actively promoted open dialogue and media freedom thus creating an environment in which citizens can freely express their views without fear of penalties. This is in sharp contrast to the past, when media outlets were closed and people either threatened or harassed by cadres for expressing opposing views.

We advise Mr. Msoni who is aspiring to lead this country to deal with real issues and provide solutions than deliberately involving outsiders to spoil the good relationship Zambia is enjoying today.

UPND remains dedicated to transparent and responsible governance, and we invite citizens to evaluate the accomplishments and development made under President Hichilema’s leadership objectively.

CREDIT: UPND MEDIA TEAM