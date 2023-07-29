MUFULIRA RESIDENTS APPEAL TO THE COUNCIL TO ENFORCE MANDATORY PAINTING OF BUILDINGS IN CBD

Some residents of Mufulira District on the Copperbelt have commended Government’s directive to property owners within the Central Business District –CBD- to provide waste bins and paint their shops.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mafken FM Radio, Wilfred Mulenga is elated with the move as he states that Lusaka, being the capital city of Zambia, needs to look as neat as possible especially following the removal of street vendors.

Mr. Mulenga has appealed to the local authority in Mufulira district to emulate the development, adding that, Mufulira’s CBD has so many shops that haven’t been painted in a long time.

And another resident, Ireen Chansa has applauded the move, stating that it will also contribute in curbing hazardous diseases like Cholera.

Meanwhile, Mufulira Municipal Council Assistant Public Relations Manager, Thandiwe Tembo says the local authority in Mufulira district has already started implementing this.

She says shop owners in Mufulira district were given notices to provide waste bins and the Public Health department has been going round to ensure that there is compliance.

Yesterday, in a letter, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo, directed the Lusaka City Council to ensure that each shop in the CBD has waste bins, remove displays from pavements and pathways, and ensure that the exteriors of shops and business premises are painted.

