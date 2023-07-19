MUFULIRA WANDERERS RELEASE 10 PLAYERS AHEAD OF SUPER LEAGUE SEASON

Mufulira Wanderers have released 10 players from their squad ahead of the 2023/2024 MTN FAZ Super League season.

The players released are Joseph Mumbi, Bernard Mapili, Lima Ndeke, Derrick Sichangwa, Tibolia Linecker, Eustace Mwenya, Gideon Miyanda, Emmanuel Timu Mukuka, and two players who have requested not to be named.

The club thanked the players for their service and wished them well in their future endeavors.

Meanwhile, fellow new Super League entrant Trident Football Club has also released 8 players ahead of the season.

The players released are Dickson Chizoma, Clive Njavera, Djunese Kanda, Abdel Salam, Portipher Zulu, Francis Mashingini, Kelvin Chachinka, and Weston Kunda.

Trident CEO Mvula Mangulenje said the club is restructuring its squad to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

He wished the released players well in their future endeavors.