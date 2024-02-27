MUKUNI VILLAGE HAS EXISTED FOR MORE THAN 720 YEARS NOW…..

The village was found in 13th century by the chireya Dynasty .

It is builty on a sandy knoll with an estimated population of 10, 000 inhabitants, ( according to the 2010 census) That makes it the largest village in Africa of it’s kind because of its geographic arrangement.

Mukuni village is unique in that it is has two palaces , Lunpasa for the male ruler and Nanjina for the female co- ruler , Be -Dyango