Mumbi Phiri steps away from PF presidential race, announces plans to form NGO

Mumbi steps away from PF presidential race, announces plans to form NGO

By Angela Muchinshi

FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says she will be stepping away from the PF presidential race because her focus now is looking at the welfare of women and children in prison.

And Phiri says President Hakainde Hichilema should be careful with the people he appointed because most of them still have presidential ambitions.

Meanwhile, Phiri says she would prefer that the PF holds the convention in 2025 because whoever they elect as president will be targeted by the UPND government.

Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s “Hot Seat” programme, Thursday, Phiri said she regretted announcing her intention to contest the PF presidency too quickly.

