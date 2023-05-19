Mumbi Phiri steps away from PF presidential race, announces plans to form NGO

Mumbi steps away from PF presidential race, announces plans to form NGO
By Angela Muchinshi
FORMER PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says she will be stepping away from the PF presidential race because her focus now is looking at the welfare of women and children in prison.
And Phiri says President Hakainde Hichilema should be careful with the people he appointed because most of them still have presidential ambitions.
Meanwhile, Phiri says she would prefer that the PF holds the convention in 2025 because whoever they elect as president will be targeted by the UPND government.
Speaking when she featured on Hot FM’s “Hot Seat” programme, Thursday, Phiri said she regretted announcing her intention to contest the PF presidency too quickly.
» Read full story @ Diggers.news
There is money in NGO s .
That is the way to go, ba Freedom Sikazwe already said it, there is life after politics. Just ask the Zambians that you may have offended whilst in politics to forgive you and above all, ask God to forgive you. Otherwise I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and may our mighty God bless you.
With that filthy mouth and intemperance it’s normal to dream. No matter how cheap The Notorious Patriotic Front (NPF) presidency is please.Mumbi is not normal, she needs some mental examination.
And honestly, how do you give such a wrong advice to PF? You should simply say bye to politics, stop commenting anymore on politics and strictly concentrate on NGO matters
This lady should slow down. She does not seem to have learnt anything from her ordeal. She is still motor mouth.
On a serious note Mumbi Phiri is not presidential material. She had a mouth and mentality of a sewer. If I were her I would keep well away from the media. Her mouth got her in trouble and with the way she s going it will get her into trouble again. Mama stay home look after your husband and family. You are no politician.
After coming out of prison, you should have remained silent for the purpose of introspection, you should have asked yourself about your whole life to this point so that at the right time when you talked, you came up with a well thought discourse. Acting impulsively does not always result in the correct approach to life.