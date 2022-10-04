MUMBI PHIRI’S MURDER CASE ADJOURNED

Monday 3rd October, 2022

The High Court in Mongu has today adjourned the case in which former PF Deputy Secretary General Hon Mumbi Phiri is accused of murder, to tomorrow, Tuesday 4th October, 2022 for commencement of trial.

Mrs Phiri is jointly charged with former President Edgar Lungu’s barber man Shebby Chilekwa.

In the picture above is PF senior leaders, Hon Professor Nkandu LUO, MCC Kebby MBEWE, Hon Jean KAPATA and a PF sympathiser at the Mongu Correctional Center were they went to give solidarity to Mrs Phiri and Mr Chilekwa.

Hon. Mumbi Phiri is said to be in very high spirits and that she is delighted that she has finally been given her day in court to prove her innocence.