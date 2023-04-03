MUNDUBILE HAILS ZAMBIANS FOR MOUNTING THE RIGHT PRESSURE TO STOP KAMALA HARRIS FROM DISCUSSING LGBTQ.

By Smart Eagles 🦅

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Brian Mundubile has thanked Zambians for standing firm in stopping United States (US) Vice-President Kamala Harris from commenting on LGBTQ on the SACRED Zambian soil.

Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate, said Ms Harris had no courage to utter any word on LGBTQ because of pressure from the opposition, the church and ordinary Zambians.

“I will start by thanking Zambians and the opposition political parties for having remained steadfast in ensuring that they guided US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Zambia’s values and culture,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said when the country was expecting Ms Harris and the Summit on Democracy, Zambians made their position known that they would not welcome LGBTQ.

“The US Foreign Policy is clear. President Joe Biden signed Executive Orders of which one of them spoke to LGBTQ Rights and tied Foreign Aid to LGBTQ. The other Executive Order was countering Russian influence on African countries,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said the two Executive Orders signed by US President Joe Biden on LGBTQ and eliminating China and Russia’s influence on Africa, did not favour Zambia’s interests.

“The two Executive Orders did not favor Zambia’s interests and engagements with other countries. This was our major concern and we put our case forth as Members of Parliament joined by other political parties outside Parliament,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said Zambians put across a case to President Hakainde Hichilema that if a situation arose where he had to talk about Zambia’s geopolitical relations with Russia and China, he needed to come out clearly that the two countries had been friends from time immemorial and that Zambia benefited immensely from the two sister countries.

“We further made it clear that LGBTQ Rights are outlawed in Zambia and that there is no amount of persuasion that would see us succumbing to these Rights,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile emphasized that LGBTQ was criminalised and outlawed in Zambia even if other countries may have permitted it.

“When I saw the address by Ms Harris, it was clear that she got the message from the Zambian people that in as much as she may have lived in Zambia many years ago, what remains true is that Zambia has evolved over the years and that the culture in America or the laws in that country that govern LGBTQ are totally different from those that govern such rights in Zambia,” he said.

Mr. Mundubile said he was grateful to Zambians that the visitors from America respected that fact, by not making statements that they made in other countries in the region.