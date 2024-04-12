MUNDUBILE SAYS DECISION TO PICK IRH AS STRATEGIC EQUITY PARTNER IN MOPANI WAS NOT MADE BY CABINET.

Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has alleged that the decision to pick International Resources Holdings-IRH of the United Arab Emirates as a strategic equity partner in Mopani was not made by cabinet.

Mr. Mundubile who has attributed his allegations to the different statements being issued by different government officials says the decision may have been a lone decision by someone within government.

Speaking when he featured on the Friday’s edition of “Let People Talk Programme” on Phoenix FM, Mr. Mundubile also says if the decision was tabled in cabinet, the government would have realized that it needed to take the matter to parliament for approval.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mundubile has challenged the National Assembly of Zambia to bring back the impeachment motion against speaker nelly mutti to the house.

Mr. Mundubile says he is dismayed with the silence on the matter saying it qualifies to come up for debate in the house as it met all the thresholds.