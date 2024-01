Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and his Chilubi counterpart, Mulenga Fube meet up with Sixth Former President His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Lungu after they were released from police custody. The duo were arrested this morning after they failed to bring Kaiza Zulu an accused they had signed bond for before court today and were later released this afternoon after paying K50, 000 each they committed to pay as his sureties.