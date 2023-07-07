Munir Zulu Fined K200 For Contempt, Police Bond Revoked, Will Spend Remaining Time Of Trial In Detention

MUNIR ZULU FINED, POLICE BOND REVOKED, WILL SPEND REMAINING TIME OF TRIAL IN DETENTION

LUMEZI parliamentarian Munir Zulu has been fined K200 or serve one month simple imprisonment if he fails the pay the amount.

His police bond has also been revoked.

This means that he has to continue being remanded in custody.

But his lawyers have applied for bail pending trial, the case is still underway.

This was after Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili found him guilty of contempt of court for absconding a court sitting on June 27, 2023.

This is in a case he is accused of defaming two cabinet ministers Situmbeko Musokotwane and Charles Milupi.

(Mwebantu, Friday, 7th July, 2023)

PICTURE: Controversial Lumezi MP Munir Zulu goes in police cells for one week on as surety of Kaizer Zulu who is currently at large.