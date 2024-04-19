MUNIR ZULU FOUND WITH CASE TO ANSWER

LUMEZI Member of Parliament MUNIR ZULU has been found with a case to answer in a matter where he is charged with one count of Seditious Practices.

Mr. ZULU has been subsequently put on defence by LUSAKA Resident Magistrate TREVOUR KASANDA ,following the closure of the case by the state.

He is expected to open defence on May 30,2024.

It is alleged that Mr. ZULU on September 6, 2023, announced on Facebook that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA would dissolve parliament and call early elections.

Mr. ZULU was arrested in September 2023.

ZNBC