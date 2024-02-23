MUNIR ZULU SUSPENDED FROM PARLIAMENT
Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Munir Zulu has been suspended from Parliament for 7 days.
His suspension follows the traditional attire he wore which is wrong for the House.
“Suspended from parliament for wearing a traditional attire of the people of luapula. Lol we are in trouble .” Zulu wrote.
