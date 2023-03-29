MUNIR ZULU TO BE REPORTED TO POLICE FOR ALLEGED HATE SPEECH

By Michael Kaluba

Beautiful Gates Foundation, Executive Director Bill Kapinga has disclosed that he has decided to report Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu to the Zambia Police for publicly uttering tribal remarks and hate speech contrary to the laws of Zambia.

According to Mr. Kapinga, the Lumezi Member of Parliament is quoted to have compared the intellectual capacity of communities from his village in his area saying it is superior to those from Bweengwa in Southern Province, yesterday, while allegedly using demeaning words to describe the latter.

Mr. Kapinga says it is dangerous for Mr. Zulu to continue on this path unabated arguing that the Lumezi Parliamentarian has in the past issued similar remarks including advocating that those from minority tribes should not rule Zambia.

He argues that such sentiments are unwelcome in Zambia and is urging the church, senior citizens and other civil society organizations, to also intervene while he takes it upon himself to report Mr. Zulu to the Zambia Police Division Headquarters in Ndola today, for allegedly breaking the law.

PHOENIX NEWS