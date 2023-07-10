Munir Zulu’s bail application could not be heard today as the Lusaka Magistrate Complex had no electricity

Lack of water at Lusaka Magistrates Court keeps Munir Zulu in jail

LACK of water at the Lusaka Magistrates Court has prevented remanded Lumezi Constituency member of parliament Munir Zulu from appearing for his bail application.

After revoking his bond and fining him K200 last Friday for shunning court hearings in a matter he is charged with criminal libel against two government ministers, the court also ruled that Zulu be remanded until the case is concluded.

However, Zulu applied for bail whose ruling was set for today.

Today, Lusaka Chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili indicated that he could not attend to cases involving remandees due to lack of water and an interruption in power supply at the Magistrates’ Court Complex.

“It is a notorious fact that this place we have no power, meaning water too and as a result all those who are in custody have not been brought to court. Therefore this case (Zulu’s libel case) together with others (inmates) will come up tomorrow,” said magistrate Chibwili.

Zulu is in court for accusing two government ministers Charles Milupi and Situmbeko Musokotwane for engaging in corruption.

The lawmaker had explained that he was not in court when his case came up for mention as he had gone to offer solidarity to Given Lubinda who was appearing before magistrate Trevor Kasanda for breaching parliamentary privileges.

He said he is represented by the same lawyers from Makebi Zulu advocates who are representing Lubinda and the time he was expected to be in Court the lawyers prioritized Lubinda’s case.

The lawmaker said the lawyers did not guide him to have his case mentioned without them.

Magistrate Chibwili was not moved by Zulu’s explanation as he had previously missed Court on flimsy excuses of car trouble and not having a court schedule.

Zulu’s lawyer Jonas Zimba pleaded with the Court to admit the lawmaker to bail on reasons that his detention would be detrimental to the interests of the constituents in Lumezi Constituency.

Magistrate Chibwili is tomorrow expected to render a ruling on whether to admit Zulu to bail or keep him behind bars until his criminal case is disposed of.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba