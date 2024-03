MUNTHU POLITICAL PARTY LAUNCHED IN ZAMBIA

A new political party called Munthu (translated person) has been launched in Zambia by it’s president Stephen Nyirenda.

Mr. Nyirenda is former National Restoration Party (NAREP) President.

The party rides on a slogan ‘Zambia is for Zambians, only Zambians will develop Zambia.’

Zambia currently has over 15 political parties.