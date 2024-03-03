MUNYAULE MARKET DEMOLISHED, MORE THAN 4,000 TRADERS DISPLACED

Lusaka.. Sunday, March 3, 2024 ( SMART EAGLES)

Traders at Munyaule market in Lusaka woke up to a rude shock as they found their stores destroyed.

One of the traders David Phiri says he has lost millions of Kwacha following the demolition.

Mr Phiri said he and other traders are shocked that their stores were demolished as the matter was still in Court.

He said in an interview with Smart Eagles that Lusaka City Council offered the the market to traders back in 2007 and issued them with offer Letters.

He said the matter has not been concluded in Court.

He also lamented that Notice of Demolition was NOT given to the traders.