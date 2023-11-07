MUSLIMS SPEAK OUT ON PF WRANGLES

CHOMA Muslim Community Leader Sheikh Saiti Maida has urged the opposition Patriotic Front-PF not to spread its party wrangles to the rest of the Nation.
In an interview, Maida told Byta FM News that the tension being experienced by the PF does not imply that there is a reduced civic and democratic space in the country.
The Religious Leader reminds members of the PF that Zambia has laws which attract punishments if broken.
He therefore cautions the Party not to promote disorderly conduct in the name of promoting democracy.
And United Church of Zambia-UCZ Kitwe based Clergyman Reverend Alinjavwa Simumba believes that Zambian national affairs should not revolve around politicians as the Nation is bigger than them.
He adds that individuals promoting anarchy and division in the Country should not be tolerated.
These remarks follows a Facebook post made by Patriotic Front PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba calling on members of the public to reclaim their democracy by engaging in mass action and national wide shutdown.
