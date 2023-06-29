MUSOKOTWANE DEFENDS DEBT RESTRUCTURING

June 29 th 2023

LUSAKA – Minister of Finance and National Planning

Situmbeko Musokotwane says creditors would have

pounced on the country if Zambia failed to strike a deal to

restructure the $6.3 billion debt owed to governments

abroad including China.



Mr. Musokotwane said reaching an agreement on debt

restructuring with the country’s official creditors was a

significant milestone in Zambia’s journey towards

economic recovery and growth.



“We were only protected from being embarrassed by

creditors because of the UPND’s New Deal

administrations good will and commitment to reforming

the debt and the economy,” he said.



He said Zambia managed to clinch a deal with her

creditors due to the good economic policies of the UPND-

led government describing it as a milestone as it has

prevented the country from sinking into abyss of a debt

crisis.

The Minister said that for people in the opposition debt

restructuring is a bad thing because it does not give them

confidence to advance their propaganda against the

government.



And Mr. Musokotwane said that because of the

confidence the international community have on the

government, the IMF is expected to disburse US$188

million while the government is expected to execute the

Memorandum of Understanding with the Official

Creditors Committee outlaying the treatment.

And Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa said the

agreement reached will see fast economic growth and

resolve the debt crisis and indicated that government has

demonstrated clearly that it is committed to stopping

wastefulness of resources.



He also said Government was in the process of coming up

with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the

official creditors committee which will outline the terms

of the debt treatment.

(C)The Falcon