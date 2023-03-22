MUSOKOTWANE TO SUE MUNIR ZULU FOR POSSIBLE DEFAMATION

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says he will seek legal remedies for the injury that has been caused to his character by Lumezi Constituency Member of Parliament Munir Zulu’s.

This follows remarks that Zulu made during a press briefing, alleging that Musokotwane and Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi have secretly been appearing before the Anti-Corruption Commission – ACC.

Zulu also claimed that the two ministers received $250, 000 each from a contractor through a bank transfer from a named firm.

Musokotwane assures the nation that he has not received any such payment either through bank accounts connected to him, directly in cash or in any other illegitimate manner.

He also assures the nation that he has not been summoned, not been interviewed as a suspect, and not been questioned by the ACC or any law enforcement agency in any corruption case.

Musokotwane says Government has noted with concern schemes aimed at deterring it from focusing on sustaining the progress made in bettering the lives of citizens, and improving the country’s standing in the international community.

He says government is on high alert and will not be derailed.

