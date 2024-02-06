Mutale Mwanza bestfriend is the reason for her condition- Prophet DD Isaac

By Prophet DD Isaac





The spirit of the Lord took me over the land of Lusaka and showed me a group of friends who were gathered together.

I asked the angel of the Lord what is this and why am I here and the angel told me to pray for Mutale Mwanza one of Zambia’s favorite persons.

The spirit of the Lord revealed that there is an evil woman within Mutale’s circle who has used the powers of witchcraft to cause mysterious headaches which resulted in an evil manifestation in her body.

Mutale if you’re reading this, remember a woman you took a picture with and you had a fight with this woman recently she took your picture to a sangoma , a powerful sangoma who is visited by top politicians and they did a ritual on your picture with 4 spiritual nails , you have strange feelings on your eyes , heart and head because of this.

At Holy Ghost Embassy we are praying for you and it shall be well. The devil cannot fight you and your destiny. Best friends can be jealous of you but they will never dim your shine. If I be a prophet Mutale Mwanza shall triumph and conquer the world not just Africa.