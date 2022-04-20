MUTALE TO LEAD A NAKED PROTEST MATCH

Media Personality Mutale Mwanza has threatened to match naked to ZICTA in protest demanding for the arrest of Criminals who alleged to have abducted Mobile Agent Girl, Pamela Chisumpa.

Pamela who operates a mobile money booth on Cairo Road in the capital is alleged under abduction by unknown people who are demanding K15, 000 for her freedom.

She is seen being beaten in a video that went vital on Social Media early hours of Tuesday.

But Mwanza who commands a sizable following on her Facebook page has now threatened to led a protest to ZICTA where she match without her clothes on.

Mwanza says ZICTA must without delay apprehend the Criminals who are holding on to Pamela.

She said this in a Facebook post seen by Zambian Eye this morning:

M – Nation 💣

How long should we wait for this Pamela situation to be acted upon before the

M- Nation marches to the ZICTA offices ai ?Women & Men get ready!

I will head the March myself !

We will shave our heads in solidarity and March naked if we have to !

This is not the Zambia we want !

Time is ticking ! I’m agitated ! 🥺

Tidwale?

Ti Marchinge?

Please advise.

#JUSTICEFORPAMELA

I submit.