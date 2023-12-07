Mutale Mwanza in court for ALLEGEDLY traumatizing a Doctor with a gun

GRACE CHAILE reports…..

Media personality Mutale Mwanza has been sued in the Lusaka High Court for allegedly assaulting a Medical Doctor.

Dr Natasha Joyce Mulenga of the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), says she suffered extreme trauma as Mwanza held a gun during the commission of the offence.

“The plaintiff maintains that upon the defendant blocking the plaintiff’s vehicle, she proceeded to disembark from her vehicle holding a firearm in her right hand and approached the Plaintiff’s vehicle,”

“The Plaintiff avers that the defendant then started shouting at the plaintiff and banging on the Plaintiff’s vehicle,” Dr Mulenga stated.

She claims that since the incident on the evening of November 5,2023 in Lusaka’s Chainda area, she experienced recurring nightmares about the event and gastrointestinal upset.

Dr Mulenga stated that she had to be placed on a mandatory 10 day medical leave due to diminished concentration and visited a psychotherapist at the Adult and Emergency Hospital at UTH.

The litigant is demanding damages for assault and costs incidental to the proceedings.

Daily Nation Zambia