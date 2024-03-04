Mutale Mwanza says UTH doctor promised to fix her

IN defence to an assault lawsuit filed against her, media socialite Mutale Mwanza has submitted in court that the University Teaching Hospital doctor who sued her vowed to fix her during a traffic altercation between them.

Ms Mwanza has also dismissed the doctor’s submission that she approached her while carrying a gun in her hands.

She has however submitted that the gun in question was secured in her waist and covered by the long coat she was wearing on that day.

Ms Mwanza has also denied intimidating or threatening the plaintiff, Natasha Mulenga, who has sued her in the High Court over alleged assault and trauma which allegedly occurred last November.

In her documents, the plaintiff submitted that as she was driving home, she found a broken-down vehicle in Chainda area with traffic building behind it and decided to keep to her lane.

She submits that she decided to pass the scene in order for the built-up traffic to flow but before her vehicle passed the broken-down car, Ms Mwanza started flashing her lights at the doctor’s vehicle.

The plaintiff submitted that the journalist then decided to bypass the broken-down vehicle and joined her lane.

When Ms Mwanza blocked the doctor’s car, she (Ms Mwanza) disembarked from her car with a firearm in her right hand, approached the plaintiff’s vehicle while shouting and banging on it.

Dr Mulenga submitted that the incident caused her extreme trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, physiological distress and sleep disorder.

She is demanding assault compensation.

But Ms Mwanza has dismissed the allegations and argues that the doctor is not entitled to the compensation she is seeking, accusing her of having a desire to address emotional grievances through legal means to remedy every “minor emotional distress she purports to have suffered”.

The defendant contends through her lawyers hat she never approached the doctor while carrying a gun because “the fire arm was firmly secured around her waist while she was wearing a long coat. It is presumed that the plaintiff may have observed the outline of the grip, leading to a misunderstanding”.

She adds that her decision to flash lights at the doctor was not to threaten her but indicate that she had already swerved to avoid the broken down vehicle.

Ms Mwanza said the doctor refused to reverse after she blocked traffic, a development which prevented her (Ms Mwanza) from manoeuvring backward due to the cars queued behind her.

She said during the period, Dr Mulenga was quarrelling with a bus conductor and that the physician was overheard shouting “Just because the defendant [Ms Mwanza] claims to be a celebrity, you expect me to reverse? I can’t”.

When Ms Mwanza approached Dr Mulenga, she submits that she politely asked her to reverse her vehicle but the physician refused and yelled while vowing to fix Ms Mwanza before reversing.

She maintains the doctor’s refusal to give way even after being requested to do so was irresponsible and dangerous.

