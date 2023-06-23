MUTENGUNA SHOULDN’T INTIMIDATE ACC – MUCHINDU

THE Zambia Corruption Prevention Watchdog in Choma has castigated Monze Town Council Chairperson Powell Mutenguna for blasting the Anti-Corruption Commission- ACC.

Executive Director Jonathan Muchindu has reminded Mutenguna that he is occupying a public office and the ACC can move in to carry out investigations once they find anything suspicious.

He further laments that such remarks uttered by a civic leader in public is worrying adding that the ACC should be allowed to carry out its mandate.

Recently, Mutenguna wondered why the ACC has been investigating his office when he is carrying out his duty of serving the UPND members so that they can also benefit from the Constituency Development Fund – CDF.

The Council Chairperson also vowed to face ACC head on, saying he is ready to be arrested just to defend the people of Monze in any way regarding the CDF.

