“MUTINTA CHRISTINE MAZOKA DESERVES A CABINET PORTIFOLIO.”

UPND founding father late Anderson Ngambela MAZOKA’s surviving wife Mutinta Mazoka deserves to be in the Hakainde Hichilema led cabinet.

Ofcourse, many would say why, just because her husband founded the UPND? YES!! For the very reason, sometimes we appreciate and show gratitude to people who came before us by celebrating them through thier children or family members.

It’s just worth much more, as a show of gratitude at the highest level, and to keep the name of thier great founders’ LEGACY as a party alive. To remind themselves of the ideals and values that led to the establishment of thier party which formed govt 15 years after his untimely death.

President HH nominated her as Member of Parliament, so is currently a back bencher in the current Parliament. She deserves to be elevated.

Now that Stanley Kakubo has created an opportunity to #BALLY after his resignation, Madam MAZOKA can make a worthy replacement at the MINISTRY OF FORIEGN AFFFAIRS.

Just how endearing will it be to thier founding members for the current UPND President to be seen to be travelling with the surviving spouse of their later founding fathers’ wife. In honor of him.

Am not UPND, ndelandakofye!!

I submit!!!

#RBJunior