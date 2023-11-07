NELLY MUTTI SUSPENDS 17 PF MPs FOR 30 DAYS

PARLIAMENT SUSPENDS 17 OPPOSITION MPs FOR UNPARLIAMENTARY CONDUCT

…members to return to the house after 30 days.

The National Assessment of Zambia has resolved to suspend 17 opposition Members of Parliament from the House for 30 days.

The suspension is with immediate effect for 16 MPs.

For Petauke MP, Emmanuel Banda, his suspension starts once his current 14 days suspension ends.

The resolution comes in the wake of the alleged misconduct of by the Members which happened last week.

Passing the Resolution, Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti described the behavior of the lawmakers as unparliamentary and a breach of the house’s decorum and integrity.

Lawmakers last Wednesday protest against the Speaker for allegedly denying them an opportunity to speak.

This was after Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe failed to abide to the guidance by the speaker on a point of order he raised.