MUZ CONCERNED WITH UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING FATE OF ABOUT 1,000 JCHX WORKERS AT NFCA ON FORCED LEAVE

The Mine-Worker’s Union of Zambia is concerned that the fate of about 1,000 JCHX employees at NFCA on the Copperbelt remains uncertain, with the two company’s failure to make a sufficient commitment to restore the workers.

According to MUZ president Joseph Chewe, the protracted stoppage of operations at NFCA, which has extended past three months of forced leave for unionized workers, is concerning, especially because neither the mine nor the contractor has provided any updates on the matter.

Following long-standing safety issues and breaches leading to accidents, NFCA ceased operations more than three months ago at the direction of the mine’s safety department, resulting in nearly 1,000 JCHX employees sent on forced leave with no return date.

Mr. Chewe says all the unions are concerned about the welfare of the employees who he says must not be punished by issues resulting from the NFCA and JCHX contractual obligations.

He has challenged the management of both companies to quickly attend to the matters raised by the investigation and audit of the mine safety department to ensure workers return to work soon.

