MUZALA SAMUKONGA DISPELLS ALLEGATIONS THAT HE YESTERDAY, WON A WHOOPING K120,000 IN NORWAY.

Muzala Samukonga has flagged off social media pages that are reporting fake news which is not verified by his management that he won a whooping k120,000 in yesterday’s Battle in Oslo.

The champion who hit a record of 44.9s record after his first appearance at the Diamond League has disputed being given an amount of $6,000 which is equivalent to k120,000 and informed the public to only confirm information that his management and Zambia Athletics confirm.

Part of his message reads: I would like to state that any information that is not from my official accounts, world athletics, or Zambia Association of Athletes and not verified by my manager is false information and remains void.

I have noticed a lot of pages posting false information concerning yesterday’s race and my receiving money. Kindly take that as false and it remains void.

Let’s work together with cooperation and give the general public verified information.

Thank you very much for your continued support.