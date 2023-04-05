ROAD TO PARIS: 🇿🇲MUZALA SAMUKONGA SIGNS A FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH ADIDAS.

Commonwealth gold medalist Muzala Samukonga has signed a five-year deal with Germany’s Sports manufacturing company, Adidas.

Muzala Samakonga And five other Zambian athletes are

set to travel to Germany for a training camp that has been co-sponsored by Zambia Athletics

(ZA) and ITG Elite Sports

Management based in the United States of America.

3rd April 2023, National team coach Douglas Kalembo confirmed in an interview that Samukonga has won

the Adidas deal, whose total sponsorship package will be announced soon.

Samukonga made headlines at the Birmingham Commonwealth

Games after sprinting to 44.66 seconds to win gold in the 400 meters final.

He also won a gold medal at the Africa Senior Championship

in Mauritius last June.

“This is good for the young man and it shows that we are working as athletes. If you recall, Sydney Siame also had a

deal with Nike,” Kalembo said.

He also said Samukonga, who has already qualified for the 2023 World Championship in

Hungary has received an offer from OYDC Zambia Sports Development Centre to be hosted and camp at the facility to prepare for the tournament scheduled for August 2023.

On the camp, Kalembo

said ITG has partnered with ZA to help qualify many Zambian runners for the World

Championship and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He said ZA has identified five athletes for the Germany outing.

Kalembo named the four other runners as Niddy Mingilishi, Rhoda Njovu, Sitali Kakena, and Bernard Kalale.

📸 Muzala