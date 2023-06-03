Mwamba Peni II : A TRAILBLAZER OF SERVICE AND UNYIELDING DEDICATION.

By Chanoda Ngwira

In a world where perseverance and passion often intersect, Mwamba Peni emerges as a remarkable individual who has left an indelible mark on various spheres of his professional journey. This tribute pays homage to his unwavering commitment, intellectual acuity, and profound contributions.

During his time in priesthood training, Mwamba Peni exhibited exceptional prowess and dedication. Though he ultimately chose a different path, his commendable performance during this period serves as a testament to his unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Mwamba’s love for his work, evident from his days as President Sata’s Policy Analyst, has propelled him forward on a remarkable trajectory. His analytical acumen and meticulous attention to detail made him a trusted advisor, enabling him to contribute significantly to the formulation of impactful policies. Despite differing political choices and inherent human flaws, Mwamba’s competence as a technocrat remains unquestionable.

As both a Permanent Secretary and Director General for the Emoluments Commission, Mwamba Peni’s contributions have been nothing short of exemplary. In a remarkable display of dedication and expertise, he activated and made operational a long-awaited law enacted in 2016, achieving the harmonization of emoluments across the public service and quasi-institutions. Moreover, his strategic plan for the Emoluments Commission stands as a testament to his invaluable foresight and meticulous approach.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mwamba Peni is an avid reader, demonstrating a deep thirst for knowledge and a commitment to personal growth. His wide-ranging intellectual pursuits further enrich his understanding of the world and enable him to approach challenges with an informed perspective.

In celebrating Mwamba Peni’s journey, we are reminded of his extraordinary contributions, his unwavering dedication to duty, and his immense impact as a technocrat. Through his work and accomplishments, he has left an indelible legacy, inspiring others to pursue excellence and make a meaningful difference in their respective fields.

May Mwamba Peni’s story serve as a beacon of motivation for all those who strive to excel, reminding us that the pursuit of knowledge, dedication to duty, and unwavering passion can shape a life of purpose and leave an enduring mark on society.

Appreciate people while they are alive..