MWATA KAZEMBE CALLS FOR URGENT REGULATION OF GOLD MINING

Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe has called on the government to regulate mining of gold in the country in order to secure benefits of chiefdoms such as his.

Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Meet the Mwata’ cocktail reception, a run up to the Umutomboko ceremony held in Lusaka, the senior chief says he is not happy that in places where gold has been discovered only a handful of people are benefitting, while outsiders have dominated extraction of the precious mineral.

The Traditional leader says the current disorder in gold mining does not resonate with the One Zambia, One Nation motto because the problem is increasingly creating imbalances in the share of the national cake.

On July 29, 2023, Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe will be celebrating 25-years on the throne at the Umutomboko Ceremony, that will be held in Mwansabombwe District in Luapula Province, whose theme is “access to clean water and skills in aquaculture farming practices.”

Diamond TV