Mwata Kazembe Meets East, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern And Copperbelt PF MPs

MWATA MEETS EAST, LUAPULA, MUCHINGA, NORTHERN AND COPPERBELT PF MPs

Paramount Chief Mwata Kazembe has held a meeting with opposition and Independent members of Parliament at his Mwasabombwe Palace in Luapula province.

Mwata Kazembe summoned the MPs from Copperbelt, Northern, Muchinga, Eastern and Luapula provinces.

The MPs summoned are from the opposition PF and some Independent who belong to the PF.

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile and Kawambwa MP are leading the MPs.

By press time the agenda and resolution of the meeting had not been publicized.

The meeting comes after Mwata Kazembe held a meeting with Socialist Party president Fred M’membe. During the meeting, Dr M’membe promised to incorporate the Traditional leadership into his government and give them more political powers.