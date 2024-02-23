Mwata Kazembe saddened at the pressure by Ncwala organizers to exclude Edgar Lungu

MWATA MAY STAY AWAY FROM NCWALA

Mwata Kazembe XVIII is a regular feature at the annual Ncwala traditonal Ceremony and usually flanks Paramount Chief Mpezeni.

However he reportedly to be extremely saddened at the pressure by organisers to exclude some guests including former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He is considering to stay away from the ceremony!

Organisers say they have confirmation that President Hakainde Hichilema is attending as Guest of Honour. To this end they reportedly informed Zambia’s Sixth President that his presence may be polarising.