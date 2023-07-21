MWENZO MAN AXED BY WIFE FOR QUESTIONING HER OVER NSHIMA

A 52-Year-Old man of Mwenzo in Nakonde District is nursing a deep cut on the head after he was axed by his wife over Nshima.

It is reported that on July 17, 2023, at around 18:00 hours, the victim returned home from the maize field where he had gone and found his wife Eunice Nalungwe 49, cooking nshima for him.

Despite a marital dispute the couple was having for an extended period of three weeks, the wife served him food which he graciously ate.

However, things took a turn for the worse, when the husband tried to inquire from his wife why she decided to serve him food that time around when she has not been doing it for the previous three weeks.

Without saying a word, the woman brought an axe from inside the house and hacked him in the head causing him to sustain a deep cut on the head.

he was rushed to Nakonde District Hospital for treatment.

No arrest made yet, the victim is still admitted to Nakonde District Hospital and his condition is reportedly stable, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kaunda Mubanga has told Chete Fm News.

(Picture from file)

Chete FM