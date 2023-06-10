MWEPU IS EXCITED ABOUT NATIONAL TEAM DUTY AS HE TALKS ABOUT COMPUTER

Chipolopolo young striker Francisco Mwepu expressed his joy at being called up to the national team while speaking to FAZ media from the camp in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He considered it an honour and privilege to represent his country. When asked about blending in with the older players, Mwepu mentioned that the squad had new young players who were settling well with the help of the senior players.

Being called up to the senior squad for his club CADIZ in Spain, Mwepu felt pleased as it indicated his improvements and emphasized the importance of working hard and continuously improving.

Looking ahead to the game against Ivory Coast on June 17th, he acknowledged the challenge but believed that playing at home gave them a chance to showcase their quality.

Mwepu also mentioned his close relationship with his brother, Enock Mwepu, former national team captain, and expressed his desire for his brother to watch him play.

“Am always in contact with him and, am happy to be here I wish he can watch me play.”

-zedsportzambia