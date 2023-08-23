Mwiimbu, PF leadership Meet over scheduled Mass Rally

Wednesday, 23rd August 2023

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu meets PF Members of the Central Committee, Rapaheal Nakacinda, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa.



The Patriotic Front is scheduled to hold a mass public rally on Saturday, 26th August 2023.

Mwiimbu says he will respond to the appeal letter made by the Patriotic Front this afternoon.



Nakacinda says the leadership will wait for the letter and make its firm position on the matter.

And Nakacinda stated that the party is determined to hold the mass eally this saturday and urged the party structures to proceed with the preparations as they await further instructions.