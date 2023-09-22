MWIINDE STORMS BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S 5FM RADIO PROGRAMME…. Threatens to shut down the radio station after being denied entry into the studio

MWIINDE STORMS BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S 5FM RADIO PROGRAMME

By Fox Reporter

UPND national deputy youth chairperson Trevor Mwiinde has threatened 5fm Radio management with shutting down the radio station after he was denied access to feature on a programme whose guest was PF deputy mobilisation chairman Bowman Lusambo.

Mwiinde stormed the radio station between 10 and 10:30 and wanted to force himself through into the studio during the burning issue radio programme which featured Lusambo.

When access was denied, he demanded to get the private number of the programme presenter so that he can call and participate, but was advised to call on the line other callers were calling on, a move which angered him to issue threats.

“Imwe bafika..you are working against Government. We will close Radio stations not supporting Government. This is foolishness, how do you storm an official from the ruling party to be party of the radio programme where one need to respond to the lies this your Lusambo is spreading,” Mwiinde was heard shouting.

Mwiinde who was accompanied by UPND cadres threatened Radio staff and invaded the studio while expressing anger that programme host, Zach Banda was not picking his line.

But Zach Banda stated that all callers use the advertised line for calls and not via his private line.

Mwiinde accused Zach Banda of being used by the Patriotic Front and threatened to force Government to close the Radio Station.\

-The FOX Newspaper