MWINE LUBEMBA LEAVES KASAMA FOR KUOMBOKA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY



Mwine Lubemba, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, Kanyanta Manga II, has departed Kasama for Mongu.

The Paramount Chief of the Bemba people is the Guest of Honour at the 2024 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 20th April 2024.



He left Kasama Airport aboard the Zambia Airforce plane for Mongu.



The Chitimukulu is attending the annual Ceremony as Giest of Honour in reciprocity where his Majesty the Litunga King Lubosi Imwiko was guest of honour