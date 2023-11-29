“Mwizukanji Stopped Working With Me Coz I Started Working with Kidist”- Magnate

Social Media personality and 1xBet Zambia representative Magnate yesterday featured on Diamond TV’s “On The Table” The Interview which was hosted by Chimweka Chileshe had the Brands’ promoter air out several issues with regards to certain Zambian Celebs.

During the Interview, Magnate revealed what led to disappearance of Shezo from the limelight. According to him, Shezo was given a 1xBet promo deal worth K80, 000 but the influencer personally only received K2000 and his management team squandered the rest. This frustrated Shezo who refused to work for 1XBet and started misbehaving up to the point he even become a topic of discussion after messing up a local wedding event.

Magnate further went on to disclose, he was actually working with Socialite Mwizukanji at some point. However, she withdrew her promo deal after finding out he was also working with Kidist who is currently the most paid 1xBet influencer. He also stated that Yo Maps and Kidist on the hand actually recommend Mwizukanji for promo deals.