My books about prosperity are misleading, set them on fire — Pastor Abel Damina

Pastor Abel Damina, the General Overseer of Power City International Church, has directed his members to follow his current ‘sound teachings’ and to discard the ‘prosperity messages’ which he used to preach in the past.

He gave this instruction during an interactive (question and answer) session in his 30 Days of Glory Programme.

Dr Abel Damina, who is also a writer on religious issues, advised his members and the general public to do away or better still, burn all his books which he authored in the past on ‘prosperity’.

The unconventional preacher maintained that he wrote such books when he was ignorant of the true teaching of Christ. To him, such teachings of materialism are misleading and should be thrown away completely.

“In the past, I was a champion when it comes to Prosperity preaching. Those of you who can still remember can testify to that. I was swimming on materialism preaching and it worked well for me. Of course, I wrote so many books on how to become rich”.

When asked of his advised to those people who used to follow his teachings as at that time, pastor Damina advised that such people should desist from all his past teachings and to burn such books should anyone still has them.

“Such gospel is misleading. I mean, those books are misleading. So if you still have any of those books, I advise you burn it because they don’t take you to Christ. Any Gospel or scriptural text or analysis that does not reveal Christ to a believer, such a text is not fit to be read by a believer”.