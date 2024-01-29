“My dad doesn’t listen to my music. He just believes my music is always good.” Drake

“My dad would be in Shanghai and he’ll call me and he’ll be like Drake man I wanna tell you man, I’ve got an RV for sale man. Then I will be like do have an idea of what is going home that I dropped an album and it got like a million? He goes like yeah man I love it. Excited, I will like what’s your favorite song and he’ll tell me Drake man I’ll be honest with you, my service is not too good out here man but I’m gonna check it out soon but I know it’s good.” Drake

Truth be told, when you succeed, your parents are so overjoyed about it that they don’t longer check out the things you do cuz they just believe it’s good.