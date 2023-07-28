My Dad Not Happy With shirtless Celebration — Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons star striker, Asisat Oshoala has said that her father was not happy with her choice of celebration following the team’s spirited performance on Thursday.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page on Friday she said, “My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration but then again, life is a collection of moments”

The Barcelona forward, who came on as a second-half substitute, swooped in on a defensive mix-up in the 72nd minute and beat an Australian defender for pace, before slotting past the goalkeeper from a tight angle to hand the Super Falcons a 3-1 lead.

The 29-year-old pulled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate her goal with her teammates, getting a yellow card in the process.

Her iconic photo has since stirred contentious debates on social media with mixed reactions from netizens.

Credit: Instagram | asisat_oshoala