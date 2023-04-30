MY HUSBAND SETS ME UP.

There is this man who began chatting with me around April. The man is handsome and with money. He began showering me with nice messages and slowly graduated to gifts.

We hadn’t met but finally we met and I liked him more. Slowly we began planning on some romantic out and finally we booked a hotel out of town. I took myself there, weekend daytime. I had lied to my husband am going to visit a cousin of mine who lives there.

We got to the hotel and went to the room. We showered and we got to bed. However just as we began having romance, the door got banged so hard. The man seemed scared but went to open the door.

My husband came inside and found me naked. He told me: now I have proven that you aren’t faithful to me. He told me it was all a set up to try me since he has always suspected me that I would cheat given the chance.

The man admitted it was true he was hired to try me. He dressed up and both my husband and him left. I felt so much ashamed I didn’t go home but went to my mothers place and haven’t told her why am there. The children are with my husband.

How do I solve this one? Am so confused I blame myself though…