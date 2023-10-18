My Leg Might Be Amputated – Mr Ibu Begs For His Life From Sick Bed, Seeks Financial Help



Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has cried out for prayers following his battle an unnamed illness which may lead to the amputation of his legs.

The ailing actor cried out hours after a video of his 63rd birthday in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos emerged on social media.

The actor, who did not disclose the nature of the illness, said that he risks losing his leg if the medication of the medical director doesn’t work.

He revealed further that he doesn’t want to lose legs as he has no where to go